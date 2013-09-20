Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - OCTOBER 11: The Canadian Forces' Snowbirds Demonstration Team perform at San Francisco Fleet Week 2008 Airshow, October 11, 2008 in San Francisco, CA
Edit in Create

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

18779323

Stock Photo ID: 18779323

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - OCTOBER 11: The Canadian Forces' Snowbirds Demonstration Team perform at San Francisco Fleet Week 2008 Airshow, October 11, 2008 in San Francisco, CA

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 4368 × 2912 pixels • 14.6 × 9.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

E

Eugene Berman

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.