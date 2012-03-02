Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
SAN FRANCISCO - APRIL 11: Braves Vs. Giants: Giants pitcher Tim Lincecum throws a pitch to Braves after a rain delay. taken April 11 2010 at Att Park San Francisco California
Edit in Create

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

62643064

Stock Photo ID: 62643064

SAN FRANCISCO - APRIL 11: Braves Vs. Giants: Giants pitcher Tim Lincecum throws a pitch to Braves after a rain delay. taken April 11 2010 at Att Park San Francisco California

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 2826 × 2120 pixels • 9.4 × 7.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Eric Broder Van Dyke

Eric Broder Van Dyke

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.