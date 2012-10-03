Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
SAN DIEGO, CA - MAY 28: A U.S. Marine Corps Harrier from VMA-311 sits onboard the USS Peleliu as they begin workup manuevers for their upcoming deployment on May 28, 2010 near San Diego, CA.
Photo Formats
7442 × 3014 pixels • 24.8 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 405 pixels • 3.3 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 203 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.