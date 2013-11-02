Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
SAN BLAS ISLANDS - CIRCA SEPTEMBER 2010. An unidentified elderly Kuna Indian woman in native attire with face piercings at the San Blas Islands, panama, CIRCA September 2010.
Photo Formats
2730 × 3872 pixels • 9.1 × 12.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
705 × 1000 pixels • 2.4 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
353 × 500 pixels • 1.2 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.