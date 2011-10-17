Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
SAN ANTONIO, TX - APRIL 15 : Protesters carry placards during tea party protest April 15, 2009 in San Antonio. The protest is a modern-day protest to the government’s spending of billions of dollars.
Formats
3888 × 2592 pixels • 13 × 8.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG