Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Samples of fabrics of different quality and category for furniture upholstery in a modern spacious exhibition hall, showroom of a furniture store. Colorful upholstery fabric samples
View of wet towels drying on clothesline on sunny day
Hangers with different clothes in wardrobe closet - vintage light filter
fashion clothes on hangers
Building services engineering: Low-voltage main distribution
Shopping, buying jeans in a private shop during promotions and sales, retail
Fabric materials in a shop. Curtains at market.
Various drill bits tools in boxes

See more

196782860

See more

196782860

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2123929724

Item ID: 2123929724

Samples of fabrics of different quality and category for furniture upholstery in a modern spacious exhibition hall, showroom of a furniture store. Colorful upholstery fabric samples

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6048 × 4024 pixels • 20.2 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Taras Grebinets

Taras Grebinets