Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Sample of contrasting colors (gain of one color by another). Bright yellow plant on bright blue background of sky. Impressive lemon flowers of tansy (Tanacetum). Design brief of opposite color

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

47595007

Stock Photo ID: 47595007

Sample of contrasting colors (gain of one color by another). Bright yellow plant on bright blue background of sky. Impressive lemon flowers of tansy (Tanacetum). Design brief of opposite color

Photo Formats

  • 2310 × 1733 pixels • 7.7 × 5.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Maximillian cabinet

Maximillian cabinet