Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2094264370
Sample bullfrog in a vial with formaldehyde, used for testing and educating students.
Toluca, State of Mexico, Mexico
M
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbeautifulchemical industrychemicalschemistrychemistry labcloseupcoldcovid19deliciousdesigndetailsdoorentrancefingerfoodfreshglasshandshealthyhomehouseinteriorinvestigationlaboratory equipmentlaboratory glasswarelaboratory peoplelightliquidmealmetalnaturalnatureoldplantssciencescientistscientiststablevaccineviewwhitewooden
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Science
Similar images
More from this artist