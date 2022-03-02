Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Samantha Win attends the Red Carpet Screening of "The Batman" presented by REGAL CINEMAS as part of the STRAW HAT GOOFY SCREENING SERIES on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
Lesley Ann Warren at the AFI Life Achievement Award "A Tribute To Mel Brooks," Dolby Theater, Hollywood, CA 06-06-13
LOS ANGELES - JUL 31: Jason Sudeikis at the "Driven" Los Angeles Premiere at the ArcLight Hollywood on July 31, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA
Giada De Laurentiis at the 40th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, Beverly Hilton Hotel, Beverly Hills, CA 06-16-13
LOS ANGELES - APR 25: Yvonne Strahovski at the Premiere Of Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale" at Cinerama Dome ArcLight on April 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, CA
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 11, 2014: Tina Fey at the world premiere of her movie Disney's "Muppets Most Wanted" at the El Capitan Theatre, Hollywood.
Josie Davis attends Gangster Land Premiere at Egyptian Theater, Hollywood, California on November 29 2017
LOS ANGELES - JUL 31: Judy Greer at the "Driven" Los Angeles Premiere at the ArcLight Hollywood on July 31, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA

See more

1469031530

See more

1469031530

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132195215

Item ID: 2132195215

Samantha Win attends the Red Carpet Screening of "The Batman" presented by REGAL CINEMAS as part of the STRAW HAT GOOFY SCREENING SERIES on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

Important information

Formats

  • 3456 × 5184 pixels • 11.5 × 17.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

CarlaVanWagoner

CarlaVanWagoner