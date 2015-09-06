Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2090371648
salvador, bahia, brazil - september 6, 2015: members of the Bahia Military Police during inspection of suspicious persons in a blitz in the city of Salvador.
J
By Joa Souza
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
ammunitionarrestauthorityblitzbodyguardcar trafficcheckcheckpointcontrolcopcorruptioncrimedirectingdocumentationdrivedriving licenseenforcementforceinvestigationinvestigatorjusticelawlimitationmilitaryofficeroperationpatrolpolice agentpolice carpolice officerpolicemanpolicemenpolicingpreventionprotection guardroadblocksafetysecuritysecurity guardstopstreetsurveillancetraffictraffic departmenttraffic policetransporttransportationuniformvehicle
Categories: Miscellaneous
Similar images
More from this artist