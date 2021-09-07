Images

Salvador, Bahia, Brazil - September 07, 2021: Brazilians protest with banners and posters against the government of President Jair Bolsonaro in the city of Salvador, in the state of Bahia.
Harbin, China, 1st of Nov 2019, hawkers and peddlers selling food and grocery in walking street
Venezia, Veneto-Italy; 10-08-2017: Everyday scenes on the streets of Venice
Provins, France - august 23 2020 : a souvenir shop
Milano, Italy - 05.18.2017: a woman trying out sunglasses is looking down at the table at the flea market.
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 26, 2019: US HOUSE REPRESENTATIVE ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ NEW YORK - office entrance sign and flag - Cannon HOB
San Cristobal de las Casas, Mexico - October, 2019: The native people of Mexico and the outdoors in Chiapas.
HAVANA, CUBA, CIRCA APRIL 2017: Typical street of Havana, Cuba, with local woman passing by and old shabby buildings on the background

Salvador, Bahia, Brazil - September 07, 2021: Brazilians protest with banners and posters against the government of President Jair Bolsonaro in the city of Salvador, in the state of Bahia.

