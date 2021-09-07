Images

Salvador, Bahia, Brazil - September 07, 2021: Brazilians protest with banners and posters against the government of President Jair Bolsonaro in the city of Salvador, in the state of Bahia.
2144176679

Item ID: 2144176679

Important information

Formats

  • 6016 × 4016 pixels • 20.1 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

ThalesAntonio

ThalesAntonio