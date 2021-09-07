Images

Salvador, Bahia, Brazil - September 07, 2021: Brazilians protest with banners and posters against the government of President Jair Bolsonaro in the city of Salvador, in the state of Bahia.
Marseille, France - February 22, 2018 : Hundreds of union workers and allies gather in the streets of Marseille, France at the call of the CGT to demonstrate against the austerity budget and salary an
Muslim hold a protest rally calling for the boycott of French products and denouncing French president Emmanuel Macron for his comments over Prophet Mohammed caricatures, in Dhaka, on October 27, 2020
Students march during a protest against the education policy in Thessaloniki, Greece on Feb. 6, 2013.
Warsaw, Poland. 8 January 2020. A pro-government demonstration in support of judicial reform. Demonstration organized by the circles of "Gazeta Polska"
Marseille, France - January 25, 2020 : Demonstration protest against unsanitary housing in Marseille
Denpasar,bali / indonesia - october 07th 2020 : The action against the Job Creation Bill which lasted late into the night sparked emotions from the authorities.
Los Angeles, California, USA - October 2020: Armenians ask Erdogan and Aliyev not to support aggression in Artsakh. Demonstration and protest in LA

