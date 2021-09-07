Images

Salvador, Bahia, Brazil - September 07, 2021: Brazilians protest with banners and posters against the government of President Jair Bolsonaro in the city of Salvador, in the state of Bahia.
Two men leave cafe after a pleasant party
BOLOGNA, ITALY – NOVEMBER 10, 2018: people visiting the fair and shooting photos with camera at EIMA 2018, International Agricultural and Gardening Machinery Exhibition
JUNE 24, 2018 - TORONTO, CANADA: MARIJUANA ACTIVIST ON ELECTRIC SCOOTER AT 2018 TORONTO PRIDE PARADE.
Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 07, 2020. Thousands of activists unite in protest for democracy and racial equality and against the Bolsonaro government in São Paulo, Brazil
PRIDE IN NEW YORK CITY - June 24 2018 - LGBTQ+ March, Parade In Manhattan, America
NEW YORK - OCTOBER 8: Convention goers in costumes acting during the 2010 New York Comic Con at the Jacob Javits Center on October 8, 2010 inNew York City, New York..
UNIONDALE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES – Nov. 2, 2013: NHL Hockey: Boston Bruins players head out of the locker-room and onto the ice during a game against the New York Islanders at Nassau Coliseum.

