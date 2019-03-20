Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2090373196
salvador, bahia, brazil - march 20, 2019: visually impaired uses a guide dog to get around in their work activities in the city of Salvador.
Salvador, State of Bahia, Brazil
J
By Joa Souza
