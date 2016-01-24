Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2097708460
salvador, bahia, brazil - january 24, 2016: Members of the baianas cultural group are seen during a cultural event in the city of Salvador.
Salvador, State of Bahia, Brazil
J
By Joa Souza
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
african ethnicityagitatedartartistic presentationauthenticitybeliefbrazilianbrazilian cultureclothingcolorfulculturalcultural dancecultural manifestationculturecustomdance musicdancerdevotionentertainmentfantasyfestivalfolk groupgroupshistoricjoyleisure activitymanifestationmardi grasmascarasmasksmusicmusiciansnortheastpartyperforming artspopular partyprocessionprotestersquilomborecreationsambastorystreetstreet partytourismtraditiontributetypicalwomen
Categories: The Arts
Similar images
More from this artist