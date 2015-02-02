Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2100891133
salvador, bahia, brazil - february 2, 2015: Candomble devotees and supporters of the African matriaz religion pay tribute to the orixa Yemanja in the city of Salvador.
Salvador, State of Bahia, Brazil
J
By Joa Souza
