Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Photo ID: 170400281
Saltwater Crocodile, also known as Saltie, Estuarine or Indo-Pacific Crocodile. It is the largest of all living reptiles, as well as the largest terrestrial and riparian predator in the world.
Photo Formats
3419 × 1923 pixels • 11.4 × 6.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 562 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 281 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG