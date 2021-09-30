Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085681724
Salix. fluffy yellow flowers bloom on a willow branch. Yellow flowers of a willow on a branch in the spring forest. beautiful festive spring background. nature, bokeh, close-up, Macro photo
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
aprilbackgroundbeautifulbeautybloombloomingblossombranchbrightbudbushcatkincatkinscolordecordecorationdelicateeastereaster backgroundelegantfirst flowersflorafloralflowerflowering willowfluffyforestfurrygardenmacromarchnaturalnatureoutdoorplantpollenseasonseasonalsoftspringspring backgroundspringtimesymboltreetwigwhitewillowwillow flowerwinteryellow
Categories: Nature, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist