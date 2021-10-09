Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2089995739
Salamanca, Spain - October 9, 2021: View of the City Hall and the Plaza Mayor from floodlit arcade
Salamanca, Spain
R
By Rini Kools
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
arcadearchesarchitecturearchwaybellbuildingcastile and leoncastilla y leóncitycityscapeclockclock towercolorfulcultureeuropeeveningexteriorfacadefamousheritagehistorichistoryilluminatedlandmarklightslocal businesslocal foodmain squaremonumentnightpeopleplazaplaza mayorrestaurantssalamancaskyspainsquarestreetsymmetrical designtourismtourist spottowntraditionaltravelunescounesco world heritage siteurbanviewvivid
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist