Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Salaj, Transylvania, Romania- May 14, 2018: young couple dressed in Romanian folk costumes getting married, a traditional wedding in a charming blue old house in Marin village, Salaj county
Edit
Muzaffarpur, India - July 15, 2017: People sitting on chair and having chit chat at a remote location in India. The scene is from a countryside in Bihar. Bihar is one of the most poor state in India.
PAHANG, MALAYSIA - August 10, 2017: unidentified family poses over flower farm background in Cameron Highland, Malaysia.
TANJONG SEPAT, MALAYSIA - 27 NOVEMBER 2015. Malay couple wedding ceremony. love each other. The bride and groom are doing pose at during their wedding photo session , selective focus
Thessaloniki, Greece - May 25 2020: Bars open for the first day for the summer. Crowd sitting on bar restaurants at the city center, after Hellenic government loosens COVID-19 coronavirus measures.
24 October 2020, Negeri Sembilan. Malay wedding ceremony full with custom and traditional.
TANJONG SEPAT, MALAYSIA - 27 NOVEMBER 2015. Malay couple wedding ceremony. love each other. The bride and groom are doing pose at during their wedding photo session , selective focus
Sakon Nakhon, thailand 1 november 2019,Early in the morning, monks walk down the streets to request food for monks

See more

1550269907

See more

1550269907

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136281755

Item ID: 2136281755

Salaj, Transylvania, Romania- May 14, 2018: young couple dressed in Romanian folk costumes getting married, a traditional wedding in a charming blue old house in Marin village, Salaj county

Important information

Formats

  • 5705 × 3906 pixels • 19 × 13 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 685 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 343 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Aron M

Aron M