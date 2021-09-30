Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2091352573
Salad of beets, carrots, potatoes, onions and green peas. Traditional Russian beetroot salad. Vegetarian vegetable salad.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
appetizerbeetbeetrootbeetroot saladbeetsboiledbowlcabbagecanned peascarrotcookingcuisinedeliciousdietdinnerdishfoodfreshgreengreen peashealthyhealthy eatinghomemadeingredientlunchmealmenuonionorganicparsleypeaspickledpickled cucumberplatepotatopotatoesredrussianrussian cuisinesaladsauerkrautsnacktop viewveganvegetablevegetablesvegetarianvegetarian saladvinaigrettevinegret
Categories: Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist