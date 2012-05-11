Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Sakura flowers during spring season in the park. Beautiful branches of pink japanese cherry blossoms on the tree under blue sky in sunny day. Flora pattern nature texture background.
Edit
branch with little pink flowers. twig shrub with small pink flowers. flowers in the garden at springtime
Kawazu Sakura of Fukuei Sports Plaza, Ichikawa City, Chiba Prefecture, Japan
cherry blossom in Japan
Almond blossom - Flowering almond tree
blooming cherry in spring on a sunny day a blue sky background
Japanese cherry, sakura, blossom flower twig (macro with drops on petals) on nature background. Beautiful spring delicate and tenderness soft focus concept background.
spring flowering tree

See more

615425327

See more

615425327

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2141239955

Item ID: 2141239955

Sakura flowers during spring season in the park. Beautiful branches of pink japanese cherry blossoms on the tree under blue sky in sunny day. Flora pattern nature texture background.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

IhorStore

IhorStore