Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
SAINT-PETERSBURG, RUSSIA -SEPT 12: Alexei Subin in action during the Championship of Saint-Petersburg on military-applied types of equestrian sport - trick riding Sept. 12, 2009 in Saint-Petersburg.
Edit

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

47400649

Stock Photo ID: 47400649

SAINT-PETERSBURG, RUSSIA -SEPT 12: Alexei Subin in action during the Championship of Saint-Petersburg on military-applied types of equestrian sport - trick riding Sept. 12, 2009 in Saint-Petersburg.

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 2592 × 3888 pixels • 8.6 × 13 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Edoma

Edoma