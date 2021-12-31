Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2099341279
Saint-Petersburg, Russia – December 31, 2021: Group of New Year toys on the pontoon of the pond at The New Holland Island in winter evening
St Petersburg, Russia
T
By Telia
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
architectureartballbuildingcenterchristmascitycityscapedarkdecemberduskeuropeeveningfamousfrozengrouphistorichistoricalholidayhollandhorizontalislandlandmarklandscapenewnightopenoutdooroutdoorsoutsidepeoplepetersburgplacepondpontoonredrussiarussiansaint petersburgsnowtownscapetoytraveltreetwilightumbrellaurbanviewwaterwinter
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist