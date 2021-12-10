Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
SAINT PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - DECEMBER 10, 2021: View of a old 1,500 thousand volt DC generator from the laboratory of the Sevkabel plant on a sunny December day. Public space of "Sevkabelport"
Edit
Gdansk/Poland-22 February 2019: Rusty steel building of European Solidarity Centre with flag poles in front.
Lithuania, Klaipeda. Spring in the Old city
Mainz, Rhineland Palatinate/Germany-May 17, 2019: building extension, construction site of Public hospital building. New building of University clinic with cloudscape
BARCELONA,SPAIN-AUGUST 31,2018:Street,chimney,new building in Poble Nou quarter, Barcelona.
Pomorie, Bulgaria - April 19, 2020: Newly built building in a modern residential complex
Apartment house in winter
Genoa, Italy - May 6, 2014: dockers move containers on the quay of the port of Genoa

See more

344214386

See more

344214386

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2140740119

Item ID: 2140740119

SAINT PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - DECEMBER 10, 2021: View of a old 1,500 thousand volt DC generator from the laboratory of the Sevkabel plant on a sunny December day. Public space of "Sevkabelport"

Important information

Formats

  • 7059 × 4706 pixels • 23.5 × 15.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

K

Karasev Viktor