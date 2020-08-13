Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2091873319
Saint Petersburg, Russia - 13 August, 2020: bust of Alexander the Great (copy). P. Baratta sculptor, circa 1720, Italy. Installed on Main alley, first site in the Summer Garden, St. Petersburg
St Petersburg, Russia
By Al.geba
alexander the great
