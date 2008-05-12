Images

Image
Sahasralingas (Linga 1,000), the figures of Yoni and Linga in rocky riverbed on mountain along Kbal Spean river in Phnom Kulen National Park (Phnom Koulen, Mountain of Lychees), Siem Reap, Cambodia

Photo Formats

  • 5184 × 3456 pixels • 17.3 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

