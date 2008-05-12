Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Stock Photo ID: 609184730
Sahasralingas (Linga 1,000), the figures of Yoni and Linga in rocky riverbed on mountain along Kbal Spean river in Phnom Kulen National Park (Phnom Koulen, Mountain of Lychees), Siem Reap, Cambodia
Photo Formats
5184 × 3456 pixels • 17.3 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG