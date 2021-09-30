Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2089991248
Safed the old Jewish city n northern Israel. Aerial Drone view.
M
By MagioreStock
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
architecturebuildingcitycityscapeexteriorgalileehillhilltophistorichistoryholyhouseisraelisraelijewjewishjudaismkabbalahlandlandmarklandscapemiddle eastmountainnorthernoldold cityorthodoxpanoramaquarterreligionreligiousrooftopsafedskylinesnowstonestreetstreetstowntraditionaltreetsfattzefattzfaturbanviewzefatzfat
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Religion
Similar images
More from this artist