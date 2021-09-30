Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2093033176
Sad young arab woman sitting on sofa hugging pillow and talking to psychologist at office, focus on psychiatrist taking notes in clipboard. Mental disorder and depression
UKRAINE
P
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
anxietyarabarabicassistancecareclientclinicclipboardconsultationcopy spacedepressiondisorderdoctoremotionsexamfemalehealthhelphuggingislamicladymedicalmentalmiddle easternmillennialmuslimnotesofficepandemicpatientpillowproblemspsychologicalpsychologistrelationshipsadselective focussofaspecialistsupporttalkingtherapyunhappyupsetvisitwomanworriedwritingyoung
Categories: People, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist