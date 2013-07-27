Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Sad female driver standing on a city street near her car with popped up hood and broken engine waiting for road service assistance to arrive
Stylish blonde woman wear at jeans, glasses, choker and white shirt near chair against luxury car. Fashion urban model portrait.
Side view of a young busy business woman walking across the street and talking on mobile phone
Ballet couple dancing on the road among cars
beautiful brunette girl is trying to fix a wheel of her broken silver car with a socket wrench
A young girl looks into the open hood
Ballet couple dancing on the road among cars
Woman with suitcase sitting on car bonnet

See more

1145222783

See more

1145222783

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137407577

Item ID: 2137407577

Sad female driver standing on a city street near her car with popped up hood and broken engine waiting for road service assistance to arrive

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4000 × 2667 pixels • 13.3 × 8.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Bilanol

Bilanol