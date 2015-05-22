Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Sad exhausted shirtless boxer in ring. Serious young Portuguese man in boxing gloves leaning on rope. Competition concept
Muscular Fitness Bodybuilder Doing Heavy Weight Exercise For Biceps On Machine With Cable In The Gym
Beautiful body of woman.slim asian girl model in fashion wear japanese style.
Fit woman working out
Young man flexing muscles with barbell in gym. Close-up.
Sports background. Young athlete getting ready for weight lifting training.
Young handsome boxer pulls bandage before the fight or training sitting on the red barrel in boxing ring. Boxing Fighter Preparing Bandages For Training
Young man flexing muscles with barbell in gym. Close-up.

See more

1296481447

See more

1296481447

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137718175

Item ID: 2137718175

Sad exhausted shirtless boxer in ring. Serious young Portuguese man in boxing gloves leaning on rope. Competition concept

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5412 × 3613 pixels • 18 × 12 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

KAMPUS

KAMPUS