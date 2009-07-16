Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
SACHSENRING, GERMANY - JULY 16, 2009: Italian rider Loris Capirossi from the Rizla Suzuki Team in the paddock at 2009 Alice German Motorcycle Grand Prix at Sachsenring Circuit in Germany
Photo Formats
3456 × 2304 pixels • 11.5 × 7.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.