Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Rye and wheat sourdough starter in a glass jar next to the ingredient - flour and freshly baked whole grain bread. Close up, selective focus in the glass, vertical frame
Formats
4001 × 5900 pixels • 13.3 × 19.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
678 × 1000 pixels • 2.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
339 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG