Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2090157013
Rusty white painted metal plate surface. Rusty metal texture background
s
By serdar_basak
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractagedantiquebackgroundbrownoldclose upcoatedconstructioncontinuousdamageddarkdesignsdetaildirtyfloorgrungehardheavyindustryironlevelmacromaterialmetalmetallicnobodyongoingpaintedpatternpeelplaterepetitiveretrorottingroughrustrustingrustysheetstainsteelstripedsurfacetexturetexturedtiletilesvintagewallpaper
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Industrial
Similar images
More from this artist