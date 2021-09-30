Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085286672
Rustic wooden Christmas tree decoration with bokeh lights in the background. Selective focus.
J
By Jelena990
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adventbackgroundbokehbrightcelebrationchristmaschristmas lightschristmas treedecemberdecordecoratingdecorationdecorativedeskfairy lightsfestivefigurefigurinegraygreyholidayilluminatedlitmerryobjectpinerusticseasonseasonalselective focusshallow depth of fieldshallow dofshapestickstill lifestring lightstabletreetrianglewhitewinterwoodwoodenxmas
Similar images
More from this artist