Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2101681804
Rustic stone wall with a blue sign with white writing in Italian: "Private property". Vertical image.
J
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractaccessarchitecturebackgroundbluebrickbricksbuildingconceptcontroldatado not enterinformationmessageno entryocheroldoutdoorpeopleposted noticeprivacyprivateprivate houseprivate propertypropertyprotect yourselfprotectionrightriskruralrusticsandstonesecuresecuritysignstay awaystonestone wallstreetsunlitsurfacesymboltexttexturetravelwallwarningwhitewitheyellow
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Signs/Symbols
Similar images
More from this artist