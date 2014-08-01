Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Rustic Marble Texture Background, Natural Italian Matt Marble Texture For Interior Exterior Home Decoration And Ceramic Wall Tiles And Floor Tiles Surface.
Edit
Old crumpled paper texture. Damaged paper background.
Abstract of concrete wall dirty texture background
Natural japanese recycled paper texture background
Colorful digital wall tiles new design for bathroom and kitchen and also for home decor.
old paper with rough edges over white
Italian marble texture background with high resolution limestone marble for ceramic slab and granite stone.
Real natural marble stone texture and surface background.

See more

1364091527

See more

1364091527

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2142393059

Item ID: 2142393059

Rustic Marble Texture Background, Natural Italian Matt Marble Texture For Interior Exterior Home Decoration And Ceramic Wall Tiles And Floor Tiles Surface.

Formats

  • 9449 × 4725 pixels • 31.5 × 15.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 500 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 250 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Global Marble Collection

Global Marble Collection