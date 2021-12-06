Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2086274524
RUSSIA,Moscow- December 6, 2021:Multilevel bus distributor with din rail mounting.Input 4-pole electric switch ABB, mounted on a din rail.
n
By nelikdulatov
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
amperautomaticautomationbreakerconnectconnectioncontrol panelcurrentelectricelectric cableelectric lineelectricalelectrical cableelectrical panelelectricianelectricityelectronic circuitenergeticsenergyequipmentillustrative editorialindustrialindustryinstallationpowersoft focusswitch boardsswitchboardsvoltvoltagewattwire
Categories: Technology, Industrial
Similar images
More from this artist