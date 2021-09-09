Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Russia, Samara
September 09, 2021 .
Young male doctor with long hair puts on an oxygen mask to a brunette girl lying on a blue medical couch in a treatment room in a private medical clinic
Formats
4176 × 2784 pixels • 13.9 × 9.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG