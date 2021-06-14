Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2092766644
Russia. Peterhof. June 14, 2021. Sprawling bushes of bright juicy fern along the walking alleys in Alexandria Park.
Petergof, St Petersburg, Russia
y
By yurisuslov
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
a lotbackgroundbeautifulbeautybiologybotanicalbotanybranchclose-upecologyenvironmentfernfern leavesflorafoliageforest plantfreshgardengarden ferngreengrowthin the parkjuicylargeleafmacronaturalnatural beautynatural landscapenaturenobodyorganicostrich fernoutdoorspatternsprawlingsummertalltexturethickthicketstourismtraveltreewalk
Categories: Nature, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist