Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
RUSSIA, MOSCOW - OCTOBER 23: Intercharm 2008 Exhibition, Cat Girl Close Up Portrait at the Top Event for the Trade and User at the Crocus Expo Exhibition Complex, October 23, 2008 in Moscow, Russia.
Photo Formats
4112 × 2788 pixels • 13.7 × 9.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 678 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 339 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG