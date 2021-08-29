Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2096722492
Russia. Leningrad region. August 29, 2021. Inedible mushroom fly agaric sprouted through the grass and fallen branches in a clearing in the forest.
Leningrad Oblast, Russia
y
By yurisuslov
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
after rainautumnbackgroundbeautybotanyclose-upcolordangerdeadlyenvironmentfamilyfly agaricforestfreshgrassgreenhallucinogenharmfulhatinedible mushroomlargeleaveslegmacromoist earthmossmushroommushroomsmyceliumnaturalnaturenobodyorangeorganic mushroomoutdoorparkpoisonpoisonousprohibitedredroundseasonsmallspottedsummersuntreeundergrowthwhitewild
Categories: Nature, Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist