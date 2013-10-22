Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Photo ID: 1258118746
Russia, Lake Baikal. The lighthouse on the shore of the lake. Mouth of the river Turk, From Drone
Photo Formats
3011 × 1694 pixels • 10 × 5.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.