Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2100916210
Russia, Barnaul, December 26, 2021: The girl counts the money on the white table. The girl counts the money donated for the holidays. A woman counts money for gifts.
K
By KatyaErshova
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
accountingamericanbankbankingbanknotebargainbenefitbodybonusbusinessbusinesswomancashcloseupconceptcountingcurrencydollarearningeconomicseconomyfemalefinancefinancialgaingainingsgirlhandshumaninvestinginvestmentloanslotterymoneynotepaperpartpayingpaymentpersonprofitrewardrichrublessalarysalesavinguswealthwomanyoung
Categories: Business/Finance, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist