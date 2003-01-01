Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Rule the world, world domination concepts. Hand holding digital graphic pen and drawing digital hologram world, earth, map, globe sign on city dark blurred background. Global technologies concept
Formats
4936 × 2975 pixels • 16.5 × 9.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 603 pixels • 3.3 × 2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 302 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG