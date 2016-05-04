Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
The ruins of the Zakagori fortress in the Truso Valley near the Ketrisi Village Kazbegi District,Mtskheta-Mtianet in the Greater Caucasus Mountains,Georgia.Stone construction. Ossetia.Border to Russia
Formats
6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG