Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Ruins of traditional Hawaiian houses (Hale) in the ancient fishing village of the Lapakahi State Historical Park on the island of Hawai'i (Big Island) in the Pacific Ocean
Formats
3931 × 2621 pixels • 13.1 × 8.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG