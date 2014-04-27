Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Ruins of the Marble Way in ancient Ephesus, a chief city of the Roman Empire in modern-day Turkey and a site of one of the seven churches of Revelation
Photo Formats
3817 × 2545 pixels • 12.7 × 8.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.