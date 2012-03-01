Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Ruins of the Basilica of St. Sergius rise out of Syrian desert in ancient Rasafa - Byzantine period. Inside fort witch Diocletian built to defend against Persian attacks - Roman time.
Edit

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Rarely used

Rising Star

This asset has some traction but few have discovered it yet.

42461218

Stock Photo ID: 42461218

Ruins of the Basilica of St. Sergius rise out of Syrian desert in ancient Rasafa - Byzantine period. Inside fort witch Diocletian built to defend against Persian attacks - Roman time.

Photo Formats

  • 2281 × 3422 pixels • 7.6 × 11.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

OPIS Zagreb

OPIS Zagreb

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

English

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.