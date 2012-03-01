Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Rising Star
This asset has some traction but few have discovered it yet.
Ruins of the Basilica of St. Sergius rise out of Syrian desert in ancient Rasafa - Byzantine period. Inside fort witch Diocletian built to defend against Persian attacks - Roman time.
Photo Formats
2281 × 3422 pixels • 7.6 × 11.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.